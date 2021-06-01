STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

'Patients dying due to inadequate medical attention': Relatives share proof of neglect in Odisha hospital

The video and pictures were reportedly shot by the kin of a patient who saw the distressed condition and shared on social media.

Published: 01st June 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the pictures of patients at Bankisole Covid hospital in Mayurbhanj that have gone viral on social media.

Some of the pictures of patients at Bankisole Covid hospital in Mayurbhanj that have gone viral on social media. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Bankisole Covid Hospital (BCH) is in the eye of a storm after allegations of patients remaining unattended surfaced on Monday. The allegations gained ground after several photos and videos of  patients lying on the floor, in front of toilets and verandahs outside the wards in a miserable condition went viral on social media. 

The video and pictures were reportedly shot by the kin of a patient who saw the distressed condition and shared on social media. Many others who have shot videos have also shared those on social media.

Bibhudatta Das who shot the photos and video shared those with local news channels on Sunday. He claimed that he had reached out to the district administration but no action was taken against the erring staff. Sources said family members have resorted to social media after the hospital management and administration turned a deaf ear to their complaints of medical negligence.

​Another Tarakanta Mandal from Rairangpur alleged that his grandmother, who was admitted to the hospital after testing positive, succumbed earlier this month due to lack of treatment. 

“My grandmother died due to medical neglect. Patients here are suffering due to inadequate medical attention. The hospital’s hygiene standards are also extremely poor,” he told The New Indian Express.

Ajit Sahu, an attendant of a patient admitted to the Bankisole hospital,  shared the visuals on Twitter on Monday, stating he has tagged the @CMO and @DM_Mayurbhanj seeking help. 

Likewise, Sukumar Ranjan Pradhan, the State general secretary (human rights) of Youth Development Council of India and Rakesh Singh, president of Mayurbhanj Advasi Dalit Mahasangha, voiced concerns that despite Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directing installation of CCTVs in all Covid hospitals, the Bankisole facility is yet to do so.

Pradhan said his Facebook account was restricted for 24 hours after he shared the video of patients lying neglected near urinals in the hospital.

As the visuals drew flak from all quarters, a group of citizens met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj on the day and urged him to take needful action. Calling the Covid hospital a “death trap”, they said the services at the dedicated facility in DHH are way better. 

They also urged the Collector to find out the exact number of patients, staff strength, number of oxygen cylinders and recoveries as reported from the Bankisole hospital, besides monitoring services and installing CCTVs. The Collector said he would inquire into the video and photos that are being circulated. 

“Necessary action will be taken against the hospital staff if found guilty of medical neglect,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha hospital COVID 19 in Odisha Bankisole COVID Hospital
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp