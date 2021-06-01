'Patients dying due to inadequate medical attention': Relatives share proof of neglect in Odisha hospital

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Bankisole Covid Hospital (BCH) is in the eye of a storm after allegations of patients remaining unattended surfaced on Monday. The allegations gained ground after several photos and videos of patients lying on the floor, in front of toilets and verandahs outside the wards in a miserable condition went viral on social media.

The video and pictures were reportedly shot by the kin of a patient who saw the distressed condition and shared on social media. Many others who have shot videos have also shared those on social media.

Bibhudatta Das who shot the photos and video shared those with local news channels on Sunday. He claimed that he had reached out to the district administration but no action was taken against the erring staff. Sources said family members have resorted to social media after the hospital management and administration turned a deaf ear to their complaints of medical negligence.

​Another Tarakanta Mandal from Rairangpur alleged that his grandmother, who was admitted to the hospital after testing positive, succumbed earlier this month due to lack of treatment.

“My grandmother died due to medical neglect. Patients here are suffering due to inadequate medical attention. The hospital’s hygiene standards are also extremely poor,” he told The New Indian Express.

Ajit Sahu, an attendant of a patient admitted to the Bankisole hospital, shared the visuals on Twitter on Monday, stating he has tagged the @CMO and @DM_Mayurbhanj seeking help.

Likewise, Sukumar Ranjan Pradhan, the State general secretary (human rights) of Youth Development Council of India and Rakesh Singh, president of Mayurbhanj Advasi Dalit Mahasangha, voiced concerns that despite Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directing installation of CCTVs in all Covid hospitals, the Bankisole facility is yet to do so.

Pradhan said his Facebook account was restricted for 24 hours after he shared the video of patients lying neglected near urinals in the hospital.

As the visuals drew flak from all quarters, a group of citizens met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj on the day and urged him to take needful action. Calling the Covid hospital a “death trap”, they said the services at the dedicated facility in DHH are way better.

They also urged the Collector to find out the exact number of patients, staff strength, number of oxygen cylinders and recoveries as reported from the Bankisole hospital, besides monitoring services and installing CCTVs. The Collector said he would inquire into the video and photos that are being circulated.

“Necessary action will be taken against the hospital staff if found guilty of medical neglect,” he said.