STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik writes to CMs, pitches for consensus on centralised vaccine procurement

In the letter, Naveen said that no state is safe unless all states adopt vaccination as top most priority and execute it on a war footing.

Published: 02nd June 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday pitched in for a consensus on centralised procurement of vaccines and a decentralised method in which the states can determine their mechanism to ensure universal vaccination.

In a letter to chief ministers of all states, Naveen said that no state is safe unless all states adopt vaccination as top most priority and execute it on a war footing. “Under the above circumstances, the best option available is for the Government of India to centrally procure the vaccines and distribute among
the states so that our citizens are vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.

Naveen said that at the same time, the execution of the vaccination programme has to be centralised and states allowed the flexibility to determine their own mechanisms to ensure universal vaccination. “Many hilly areas cannot access internet and therefore online registration has to be flexible to allow the states
to give priority to vaccinate some vulnerable tribes,” he added.

Stating that it is perhaps the greatest challenge the country has faced after independence struggle, the Chief Minister called upon all the states to set aside all differences, political or otherwise, and come together in true spirit of cooperative federalism to save precious lives of people and their hard earned livelihoods.

The Chief Minister said that all the state governments should come to consensus on these issues for early resolution of the vaccination problem. “We should act fast before any third wave comes and creates further havoc,” he added.

Stating that countries which have focused on vaccination programme have seen remarkable improvement in their Covid situation, the Chief Minister said the states will have provide this healing touch to the people.

Naveen said that after the Centre announced phase 3 of the vaccine policy and allowed vaccination of people of 18-45 age group, there has been great demand from the citizens. Though many states have floated global tenders for procurement of vaccines, it is clear that global vaccine manufacturers are looking
forward to the Centre for clearances and assurances, he said, adding, they are unwilling to get into supply contracts with the state governments. Domestic vaccines manufacturers are also having supply constraints and not able to commit required supplies, he added.

He said that the Odisha government has written to the Centre in this regard and talked to some of the CMss who share the same view. “But the state governments should come to a consensus for early resolution of the problem,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik vaccine procurement vaccination policy universal vaccination
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp