Naveen Patnaik writes to CMs, pitches for consensus on centralised vaccine procurement

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday pitched in for a consensus on centralised procurement of vaccines and a decentralised method in which the states can determine their mechanism to ensure universal vaccination.

In a letter to chief ministers of all states, Naveen said that no state is safe unless all states adopt vaccination as top most priority and execute it on a war footing. “Under the above circumstances, the best option available is for the Government of India to centrally procure the vaccines and distribute among

the states so that our citizens are vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.

Naveen said that at the same time, the execution of the vaccination programme has to be centralised and states allowed the flexibility to determine their own mechanisms to ensure universal vaccination. “Many hilly areas cannot access internet and therefore online registration has to be flexible to allow the states

to give priority to vaccinate some vulnerable tribes,” he added.

Stating that it is perhaps the greatest challenge the country has faced after independence struggle, the Chief Minister called upon all the states to set aside all differences, political or otherwise, and come together in true spirit of cooperative federalism to save precious lives of people and their hard earned livelihoods.

The Chief Minister said that all the state governments should come to consensus on these issues for early resolution of the vaccination problem. “We should act fast before any third wave comes and creates further havoc,” he added.

Stating that countries which have focused on vaccination programme have seen remarkable improvement in their Covid situation, the Chief Minister said the states will have provide this healing touch to the people.

Naveen said that after the Centre announced phase 3 of the vaccine policy and allowed vaccination of people of 18-45 age group, there has been great demand from the citizens. Though many states have floated global tenders for procurement of vaccines, it is clear that global vaccine manufacturers are looking

forward to the Centre for clearances and assurances, he said, adding, they are unwilling to get into supply contracts with the state governments. Domestic vaccines manufacturers are also having supply constraints and not able to commit required supplies, he added.

He said that the Odisha government has written to the Centre in this regard and talked to some of the CMss who share the same view. “But the state governments should come to a consensus for early resolution of the problem,” he added.