Road construction under Ekamra project begins in Odisha

The BMC had been asked to requisition around 5.5 acre private land for the project of which, around 4.5 acre land has already been acquired. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Construction of a new road around Bindusagar lake has started under Ekamra Heritage Project in Old Town. 

This alternate stretch connecting Kotititheswar to Taleswar Chhack will prevent rush on the Bindusagar road. The road will be more than 500 metres from the Lingaraj temple.

Around two acre land was acquired for the road construction by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) which handed over its possession to Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) to expedite the project work. 

Construction work began three days back by the OBCC.

After the row over demolition around heritage structures in the area and bylaws issued by National Monument Authority, work on the ambitious project was stopped for a few months earlier this year. 

However, it was resumed in March with site clearance and demolition of private properties that were acquired for the project.

BMC officials said the land acquisition process is on the verge of completion for the Rs 700 crore Ekamra project to be carried out in 66 acre of land around the Lingaraj temple. 

The BMC had been asked to requisition around 5.5 acre private land for the project of which, around 4.5 acre land has already been acquired.

