STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Former Odisha minister Bijayshree Routray passes away due to post-Covid complications

Former minister and senior BJD leader Bijayshree Routray untimely death has sent shock waves across political divide, his followers and people who came in contact with him.

Published: 03rd June 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

A voracious reader, Routray also had a passion for stamp collection. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former minister and senior BJD leader Bijayshree Routray passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday due to post-Covid complications. He was 67.

Routray had tested Covid positive on May 4 and was shifted to hospital on May 5. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

His untimely death has sent shock waves across political divide, his followers and people who came in contact with him. A lovable person, people close to him called him Babuli babu. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also used to affectionately address him as Babuli babu.

Son of former chief minister Nilamani Routray, he made his political debut from Basudevpur Assembly constituency in 1990 as a Janata Dal member. He never looked back and won from the constituency twice as a Janata Dal candidate and then as a BJD candidate consecutively till 2014. He did not contest the 2019 Assembly elections.  

He served in various capacities as tourism and culture, health and family welfare, revenue and disaster management and forest and environment minister, in the Naveen Patnaik government. He was also a senior vice-president of the BJD. 

A voracious reader, Routray also had a passion for stamp collection. He played a crucial role in the formation of the Eastern India Philatelic Association in 1998 and was its president in 2012. He had a collection of more than one lakh stamps. Routray loved gardening and he was also an ardent nature lover.

Describing Routray as a popular leader, the Chief Minister said in his condolence message that he was liked by all cutting across party lines. Stating that Routray had worked as a minister of several departments with distinction, Naveen said his death is a great loss. He spoke to his son, Bishnubrata Routray, BJD MLA from Basudevpur, over telephone and consoled him.

Condoling his death, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said his contribution to improve the functioning of different departments will always be remembered. National vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and other political leaders expressed deep grief over his death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Deaths in Odisha Bijayshree Routray
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp