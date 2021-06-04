19-year-old girl rescued from marriage with middle-aged Punjab man

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A team of Rourkela police has rescued a 19-year-old girl from Amritsar in Punjab where her marriage was fixed with a middle-aged person without her consent. A team of Plant Site police on Thursday returned to Rourkela with the victim. Police said an elderly woman relative of the victim had visited her family residing in Plant Site area two months back. She convinced the mother to send the girl, her elder sister and her two minor sons to Amritsar.

After reaching Punjab, they stayed at the house of the relative who virtually kept them captive and engaged the girl and her sister in household works. Police said the relative simultaneously fixed the girl’s marriage with a middle-aged person without the girl’s consent. However, the victim got an inkling about it and managed to inform her mother at Rourkela.

Before the marriage could take place, the girl along with her sister and the two minors was rescued on Monday. The accused elderly relative was not present when Plant Site police reached his house. Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said Amritsar police was informed about the incident and with their help, the girl and three others were rescued.