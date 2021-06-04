STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC notice to Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission on nursing officers recruitment

After receiving 14,000 applications, OSSSC held a written test on February 7 this year and declared a selection list of 5,704 candidates on May 10.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has issued notice to the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) in connection with the selection list declared by it for recruitment of nursing officers.

On December 4, 2020, OSSSC had issued an advertisement inviting applications for recruitment of 6,432 nursing officers on contractual basis in various State-run district medical establishments and eight medical college hospitals.

After receiving 14,000 applications, OSSSC held a written test on February 7 this year and declared a selection list of 5,704 candidates on May 10. One Trilochan Swain who had appeared the test but was not selected, challenged the selection list alleging erroneous calculation of marks.

The vacation Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath took up the petition for hearing on Monday virtually.  It fixed hearing of the matter after six weeks while expecting OSSSC’s response to the notice by then. Justice Rath added that filling up the nursing officer posts pursuant to advertisement involved herein shall remain subject to result of the writ petition.

The petitioner, a resident of Bolgarh in Khurda district claimed that as evident from the answer key published by OSSSC, he was to get 40.75 marks and not 36.5 marks as awarded to him.

The provisional master merit list clearly reveals that about 200 to 300 candidates have been selected who have secured below 40.75 marks in the written test in comparison to him and as far as career marks are concerned, they have also secured below than his marks. If 40.75 marks had been awarded, he would have been placed in the select list, the petitioner contended. 

