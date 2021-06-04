STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha records 49 per cent growth in GST collection

Commissioner of CT and GST Sushil Kumar Lohani said the growth of 40.4 pc in SGST collection was a result of better compliance by dealers having turnover of more than Rs 5 crore.

Published: 04th June 2021 10:08 AM

GST

GST (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has recorded an overall GST collection of Rs 3,196.75 crore in May posting a growth of 49.34 per cent (pc) over that of the same month during the non-COVID period in 2019. While Rs 2,140.37 crore was collected in May 2019, the collection was Rs 1,724.26 crore in the month last year.

The gross GST collection included Rs 827.43 crore of SGST, Rs 690.32 crore of CGST, Rs 1,094.7 crore of IGST and Rs 584.3 crore of cess. The SGST collection has achieved a record growth of 40.4 pc over May 2019.

The SGST collection was Rs 589.30 crore in May 2019 and Rs 440.67 crore in May 2020. The growth of collection of SGST is despite the extension of return filing date by the GST Council and poor filing of returns/payment of tax by dealers having turnover of less than Rs 5 crore.

Commissioner of CT and GST Sushil Kumar Lohani said the growth of 40.4 pc in SGST collection was a result of better compliance by dealers having turnover of more than Rs 5 crore, increased collection from iron and steel sector as well as collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny.

"The collection of May is basically over the business done in April. The lockdown has been imposed since May 5. It is expected that the GST collection will get affected this month," he said.  

The total collection of VAT on petrol and liquor was Rs 792.71 crore last month as against Rs 588.81 crore during May 2019 and Rs 188.52 crore during the month the previous year. The growth was 34.69 pc against the collection of May 2019.

Of the total VAT collection, the share was Rs 665.83 crore from petroleum products as against Rs 459.27 crore in May 2019 and Rs 187.3 crore in May 2020. Similarly, the collection from liquor was Rs 126.88 crore as compared to Rs 129.53 crore in May 2019 and Rs 1.21 crore during May 2020.

Lohani has directed officials to take action against wrong return filers and facilitate genuine tax payers and ensure that they are not put to any unnecessary harassment.  

