This Odisha village is near Chhattisgarh but untouched by COVID

Prashant Sahu

Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Even as the porous borders routes and poor healthcare system remain a challenge for Nabarangpur administration, Balenga village in Kosagumuda block has managed to remain untouched by the COVID pandemic despite its proximity to Chhattisgarh which grappled with the crisis. Reason - strict vigilance and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour by the villagers which should be an example for rural Odisha.

Balenga is located on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border but it has not let its location play to its disadvantage. The village has a population of 1,623 and most are uneducated and poor. While villagers mostly rely on quacks and prefer traditional remedies over modern medical treatment, they have set an example by complying with all Covid-19 precautions.

Ever since the pandemic struck, sources said, ASHA and anganwadi workers along with youths in the village have been conducting awareness camps almost daily. They made the people understand that prevention is better than cure.

This, they believe, has contributed to the village being able to remain shielded from the virus in both waves. Locals have closed all entry points and even barricaded the village roads while each one of them is ensuring use of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. The health workers also provided masks and sanitizers to the people.

Devaki Mirgan, an anganwadi worker of the village, said: “The village has been able to keep virus at bay till now only because of awareness drives and willingness of people to abide by the norms.”