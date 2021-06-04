STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

This Odisha village is near Chhattisgarh but untouched by COVID

The village's strict vigilance and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour by the villagers should be an example for rural Odisha.

Published: 04th June 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Youths barricading the village road at Balenga in Nabarangpur

Youths barricading the village road at Balenga in Nabarangpur. (Photo| EPS)

By Prashant Sahu
Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  Even as the porous borders routes and poor healthcare system remain a challenge for Nabarangpur administration, Balenga village in Kosagumuda block has managed to remain untouched by the COVID pandemic despite its proximity to Chhattisgarh which grappled with the crisis. Reason - strict vigilance and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour by the villagers which should be an example for rural Odisha.

Balenga is located on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border but it has not let its location play to its disadvantage. The village has a population of 1,623 and most are uneducated and poor. While villagers mostly rely on quacks and prefer traditional remedies over modern medical treatment, they have set an example by complying with all Covid-19 precautions.

Ever since the pandemic struck, sources said, ASHA and anganwadi workers along with youths in the village have been conducting awareness camps almost daily. They made the people understand that prevention is better than cure.

This, they believe, has contributed to the village being able to remain shielded from the virus in both waves. Locals have closed all entry points and even barricaded the village roads while each one of them is ensuring use of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. The health workers also provided masks and sanitizers to the people.

Devaki Mirgan, an anganwadi worker of the village, said: “The village has been able to keep virus at bay till now only because of awareness drives and willingness of people to abide by the norms.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balenga village Odisha COVID19 Coronavirus Fighting COVID
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp