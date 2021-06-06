Orissa High Court to function virtually from June 7, to put restrictions on outsiders' entry into campus

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court will function through video-conferencing from Monday with one division bench and six single benches working everyday at 10.30 am.

The arrangement has been made in view of continuing threat of Covid- 19 pandemic and extension of lockdown by the Odisha government across the state, said an office order issued by Registrar (Judicial) on Friday. The arrangement will continue till July 2.

In the order, Registrar (Judicial) Suman Kumar Mishra notified that the offices of the court will function with 50 per cent staff (except officers of the rank of Assistant Registrar and above).

The staff who are required to attend the court are required to carry their identity cards at all times. Except officers and staff of the court, there shall be restrictions for others over entry into the High Court campus.

However, advocates concerned may come to the court for the limited purpose of removal of defects, the office order said.

Filing of cases and documents may be done either through drop box (kept near the counters of the copying section) from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm or through e-mail at efiling.od-hc@gov.in or through the e-filing portal.

For listing of cases, mention may be made by filing mention memos in the drop box between 1 1 am and 12 noon.

Urgent matters where oral mentioning is felt necessary may be put up before the Registrar (Judicial) and Deputy Registrar (Judicial) through video-conferencing between 11 am and 12.00 noon in specified links.