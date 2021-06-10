Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission invites public views on Capex plans of discoms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has invited suggestions and objections from consumers and other stakeholders on the business and capital expenditure plan of four distribution companies managed by Tata Power.

The four power distribution companies - TPCODL, TPWODL, TPSODL and TPNODL - had filed applications for approval of their capital expenditure (Capex) plan for 2021-22 with OERC.

Similarly, TPWODL, TPSODL and TPNODL had filed applications for approval of their business plan for this fiscal which have been taken up by OERC for disposal through public hearing.

The applications of the Discoms are available in the website of the Commission (www.orierc.org) and also on portals of respective utilities.

Interested members of public can file their objections/suggestions to the applications of Discoms by June 21, 2021. The distribution utilities have been directed to file their rejoinder to the replies of the objectors by June 25.

OERC has decided to hear all applications on June 29 through virtual mode. The objectors who file their objections/suggestions by the due date will be provided link for participation in the hearing at 11.00 am.

The Commission has requested prospective objectors to mention their e-mail ID/WhatsApp number in their objection papers for providing link for the hearing.