People in Odisha urged for disaster resilient housing

Chairman of ICC Odisha State Council JB Pany urged the corporate and industry leaders to join the disaster-resilient housing movement in the State.

Published: 12th June 2021 07:57 AM

Development Commissioner PK Jena

Development Commissioner PK Jena (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Development Commissioner PK Jena urged people to build their houses keeping safety and disaster resilient aspects in mind instead of wasting money on beautification.

Speaking in a webinar on ‘Post Disaster: Cyclone Resilient House Construction in Coastal Odisha’ organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Jena stressed for a housing support service hub in all disaster-affected blocks of the State.

“The hub can provide technical assistance, ensure credit linkage from banks and micro-finance institutions and undertake re-skilling of construction workers,” he said.

Principal Secretary of Finance department Ashok K Meena opined that a strong movement was necessary to sensitise people on safety aspects during house construction and integrate sanitation and rain water harvesting structure, wherever possible. He called upon the financial institutions to extend support through innovative products for affordable housing.

Convener of CSR and Sustainability Committee Jagadananda emphasised the need for a social movement on ‘kutcha to pucca’ housing besides making people aware about safety and security. 

