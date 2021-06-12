Single window panel okays four projects worth Rs 1,637 crore in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Friday gave in-principle approval to four industrial projects envisaging investment of around Rs 1,637.41 crore and direct employment opportunities for 1,116 persons.

The proposals approved by the single window panel chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra are mainly from downstream manufacturing, metal and power sectors.

The panel approved expansion of Tata Steel’s iron ore beneficiation plant from 12 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 17.6 MTPA with an investment of Rs 946 crore at Joda in Keonjhar district with employment opportunities for over 803 persons.

This apart, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited’s proposal to set up a 50 MW Solar PV power generation plant in Boudh with an investment of Rs 254.71 crore and having employment potential for over 36 persons was also cleared.

Similarly, Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited’s proposal to set up a railway wagon manufacturing plant having capacity of 1,500 wagon per annum along with 0.394 MTPA electric arc furnace (EAF), 0.1 MTPA HR Mill, 0.1 MTPA CR Mill and 0.5 MTPA railway siding plant with an investment of Rs 381.60 crore was given the green signal by the panel. The plant will come up at Hirakud in Sambalpur district.

The company has also proposed to set up an oxygen cylinder manufacturing plant with capacity of 10.8 lakh cylinders per annum at Rengali Industrial Estate in Sambalpur district.

With an investment of Rs 55.10 crore, the proposed unit will create employment opportunities for over 162 persons.

Approving the projects, the Chief Secretary directed the Industry department to encourage upcoming units to source power from State grid instead of setting up captive power plants.

Sourcing of power from the grid would be both economic and environment friendly. He further directed IPICOL to conduct a realistic assessment of land and water requirement for the projects on the basis of scientific parameters for optimum utilisation of resources.

Approved PLANS