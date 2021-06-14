ArcelorMittal provides over 5,000 oxygen cylinders to Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India on Sunday delivered 5,020 medical grade oxygen cylinders and 2,000 units of flow metres to Odisha. The second tranche of oxygen cylinders will be distributed to medical centres across the State.

Managing director of IPICOL NB Jawale received the consignment and said the timely intervention of AMNS India in oxygen cylinder supply has helped the State government a lot to fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Executive director AMNS India (Odisha operations) Suresha G said, "We recognise that we have a responsibility to support the state governments as they battle through this health crisis. We are confident that through these collaborative efforts, which bring together citizens, communities, governments and industry, will overcome this crisis together."