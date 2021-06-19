STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cheer for S’garh as 3 hockey players book Olympics berth  

Sunita Lakra, Lilima Minz and Nomita Toppo fail to make it to the Tokyo games

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The disappointment over only one female hockey player making it to the Tokyo Olympics 2021 turned into joy for Sundargarh after two men confirmed their berth in the Indian hockey squad for the big-ticket event. While Deep Grace has been retained for the upcoming Tokyo games, Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra have found place in the men’s team. 

Deep who hails from SAI Centre at Sundargarh town will be the first woman hockey player to represent India at the Olympics for the second time. She said she is happy to get the opportunity to don the Indian jersey at Olympics. Twenty eight-year-old midfielder Amit of Rourkela-based Panposh Sports Hostel will be making his Olympics debut while it will be the second outing for defender Birendra (31) of Sail Hockey Academy (SHA) at Tokyo after 2012 London Olympics. 

“I am happy and excited to get my first Olympics call. It has been a long cherished dream to represent India in the mega event. The team has improved a lot in the past couple of years and with blessings of God, we hope to give our best performance at Tokyo,” Amit told TNIE. An employee of the Western Railways, Amit hails from Saunamora of Sundargarh, also the village of Indian hockey legend Dilip Tirkey.       

For Birendra, a second chance for Olympics is a great feeling. “The team composition is good and I look forward to give my best.” About his missed chance in 2016 Rio Olympics due to injuries, he said he felt disappointed for not being fully fit for the high intensity matches. Amit’s former coach Kalu Charan Chaudhary said, he is confident of both Amit and Birendra making it to playing eleven. Amit in mid-field position is indomitable and would play key roles in converting penalty corners.

Similarly, Birendra would be crucial as a last line of defence and penalty corner specialist. However, both the players should protect themselves against injuries, he said.  SHA hockey coach Raju Saini, who trained Birendra for six years, said the defender has the ability to adapt to every situation and with the recent performances of the men’s team, winning a medal looks a real possibility.

Meanwhile, except Deep, Sunita Lakra, Lilima Minz and Nomita Toppo, who were part of the 2016 Rio Olympics, have failed to make it to the Tokyo games. Former India captain Sunita said due to knee injuries, she retired in January 2019. Lilima and Nomita were also at the selection camp but only Deep managed to make the cut.

