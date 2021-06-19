GMU and KISS sign agreement  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar for academic and research collaboration.

The MoU was signed by GMU vice-chancellor Prof. N. Nagaraju and his counterpart Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera in the presence of the KISS founder and MP Dr Achyuta Samanta, during a virtual programme on Thursday.

The two Vice Chancellors emphasised importance of collaborative academic and research programmes to be undertaken by both the institutions in days to come for the larger interest of the stakeholders, especially students.

With the signing of the MoU, the institutes from the upcoming session, will launch academic enrichment programmes like student and teachers’ exchange programmes, joint research initiatives and internships.

During the ceremony, Dr. Achyuta Samanta proposed to sponsor at least two KISS gold medals for toppers of GMU during convocation every year.