MP lashes at CMC over drain cleaning failure

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Rajya Sabha Member Subhash Singh expressed displeasure over gross negligence of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in desilting drains to address the persistent issue of waterlogging in the Millennium city.

Rajya Sabha Member Subhash Singh

inspecting a drain in city | Express

Singh held a discussion with CMC Commissioner Ananya Das and directed her to ensure disilting of drains in the city before the onset of monsoon. He visited ward nos 14, 18 and 19 on Thursday to check the ground situation.

Accompanied with CMC’s engineers and local political leaders, Singh himself inspected the condition of drains by inserting sticks into them. To his surprise, he found 3 to 4 feet silt in most of the drains. Irked over the civic body’s apathy, he took the engineers accompanying him to task.

Singh had an elaborate discussion with the CMC Commissioner on May 19 regarding the persistent waterlogging problem in the city. He had stressed expediting desilting and drain repair works so that the tasks are completed before the onset of monsoon. But, as the CMC failed to carry out the drain desilting work properly, several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging after showers in the last two days.