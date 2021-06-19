Padma awardee  Purnamasi Jani hospitalised for Covid-19

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Noted tribal poetess and Padma Shri awardee Purnamasi Jani was shifted to Aditya Aswini Covid Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment on Friday after testing positive for the virus.

The 77-year-old Jani fell ill at her native Charipada village under Khajuripada block in Kandhamal on Tuesday and was undergoing treatment at Phulbani Covid Hospital.

CDMO Rajashree Patnaik said Jani’s condition was stable and she was shifted to Bhubaneswar due to non-availability of required testing facilities in the the district healthcare centres. Jani was hospitalised last month with some old age-related ailments but discharged after a week.

Awarded the coveted Padma Shri for her contributions to tribal culture and art, Jani is popularly known as ‘Tadisoru Bai’ for her deep knowledge of tribal spiritual activities. MP Dr Achyuta Samanta, MLA Phulbani Angad Kanhor, President of Phulbani Press Club besides many individuals and organisations have wished for her speedy recovery.