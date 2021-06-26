STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Third wave threat: Delta Plus variant detected in Odisha

Amid apprehensions of an early onset of Covid-19 third wave, Odisha has reported its first case of Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV2.

Published: 26th June 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid apprehensions of an early onset of Covid-19 third wave, Odisha has reported its first case of Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV2. The detection of the new mutant in the State was disclosed by the National Centre for Disease Control at New Delhi on Friday.

The sample of a 62-year-old man from Deogarh district, who had tested positive in April, has been found infected with the Delta Plus variant (B.1.617.2.1), also dubbed as AY.1. Odisha is among the 10 states and one UT where 48 cases of the variant have been detected so far.  

Sources said, the Deogarh man’s sample was tested as a contact of a positive case. He had not taken the vaccine then and recovered in due course of time. His contact tracing was done but no one tested positive.
“Since the sample of the man, who transmitted the infection to the 62-year-old, has not been sequenced, we cannot say this variant has come from him.

The variant may not have been transmitted from someone, it could have mutated here. The detection of Delta Plus variant in the country has been sporadic so far with no evidence of high transmissibility. We have conducted sequencing of over 700 samples since May first week and none contain the new variant,” said ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Third wave COVID Third wave Covid-19 Delta Plus variant Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp