‘Delta Plus variant found in Odisha may have mutated locally’

Published: 27th June 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing.

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Delta Plus variant traced to a person in the interior district of Deogarh could have mutated locally. The person found infected with the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 way back in April had no travel history nor came in contact with people from outside giving credence to the theory.

There is every possibility that the virus may have mutated locally and more genome sequencing of people who tested positive in his village during the period will help detect the source of mutation, experts emphasised.

A team of epidemiologists visited the Basaloi village to study the case. They found that the 65-year-old man had never been anywhere out of his village. However, they recorded that a total 81 positive cases were detected from the village between April 17 and 30.

Investigations revealed that three-four meetings were held by the village committee between April 7 and 14 for observation of ‘Astaprahari’ in the village. Four members of the committee, including the person tested positive thereafter. He had, however, taken first dose of vaccine on March 30.

Besides, seven of his nine-member neighbour family were also diagnosed Covid-19 positive on April 18. The first to be infected in the family was their 10-year-old son. He  developed fever on April 15. He was a contact of some of his friends who had been to Kalkath for Gaon Jatra (Opera) along with their family members during April 6 to 18. After returning from the show, some of the neighbours had developed fever and flu like symptoms, but they didn’t test.

“With an apprehension all the family members were randomly tested for RAT on April 18 and found positive, barring two. It is suspected that the man might have contracted the infection either from any member of Astaprahari committee or the neighbours,” said an official.

Director of Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ajay Parida said since the person has no travel history or outside contact, there is possibility that the Delta Plus variant could have mutated here. 

“There are more than 80 cases recorded in the village during the small time span which is a big number. We have to study the samples of other persons from the village to come to a conclusion,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said since the man and his wife had taken one dose each, it can be said the vaccine did work. All positive cases have recovered and are in good health now. No death has been reported in the village during that period,” he said and added that more studies will be conducted to ascertain whether the virus mutated here or was transmitted from any other source.

