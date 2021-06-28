Odisha Plus Two results to be announced by July 31, says govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Monday asserted that the results of Plus II Exams will be published by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) by July 31.

The CHSE had earlier announced to publish the annual Class XII examination results by August second week.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said, "As per the direction of the Supreme Court to the state Boards and Councils, we are planning to declare the annual Plus II examination results by July 31."

Last week the CHSE officials had expressed apprehension about the revised deadline, though they had said that efforts are on to publish the results as early as possible.

A Council official had said as students from 30 different boards and councils study in CHSE-affiliated higher secondary schools, alternative assessment on the basis of Class X performance has emerged as a major challenge.

Around 3.5 lakh students were supposed to appear in the Plus II Final Year Examination-2021 which was scrapped by the CHSE owing to the second wave of the pandemic.

According to CHSE officials, the pass percentage of students in the Plus II Exams may cross 90% as it happened in the annual Class X Board Examination in which over 97% of students were declared pass.

The alternative assessment is expected to fetch more marks for the students as scores awarded at the High School level will be scrutinised and moderated.

If not satisfied with the results, students can appear for the examination in the offline mode which will be conducted when the situation turns normal.

As per the alternative evaluation criteria, marks will be evaluated on the basis of the highest marks scored in one or two Class X subjects in the case of theory papers for regular Plus II students.

Scores in theory papers for ex-regular examinees will be awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous CHSE examination in which they had appeared.