STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

16,000 pre-activated SIM cards seized in Odisha, 7 held

Miscreants used to procure SIM cards without submitting their identity proof. About 110 mobile phones have also been seized from them,” DGP Abhay told reporters in a virtual briefing.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday busted a gang and nabbed its seven members including two employees of a private telecommunications service provider for allegedly selling pre-activated SIM cards outside Odisha without obtaining the required documents from the buyers.

A total 16,147 pre-activated SIM cards were seized from accused Maheswara Barik of Basudevpur, Rajanikanta Panigrahi of Motiganj in Balasore, Subrat Panigrahi of Adalpanka in Keonjhar, Sukant Das of Nasirpur, Srinibash Ghadai of Alauti, Rajesh Sethi of Aruha and Mangalamaya Mishra of Simulia.

“During investigation of a case registered by Saheed Nagar police, the gang involved in activating SIM cards by using fake identities and supplying them to criminals, especially outside Odisha was busted. Miscreants used to procure SIM cards without submitting their identity proof. About 110 mobile phones have also been seized from them,” DGP Abhay told reporters in a virtual briefing.

Maheswara and Rajanikanta were employed with a telecommunications company in Basudevpur and the five others were procuring SIM cards from the duo for sale in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, among others. 

Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi said such pre-activated SIM cards are mostly used to commit cyber frauds. “While investigating a case, we came to know that the members of a gang were operating from a rented accommodation in Bhadrak and supplying pre-activated SIM cards outside Odisha,” he said. The SIM cards of different mobile service providers were activated by using the documents and photographs of hundreds of citizens without their knowledge.

Police suspect that over two lakh fake SIM cards were sold by the accused and many of them were converted through mobile number portability. “A case was registered in January this year based on a complaint of one Itishree Kanungo. Cyber criminals had stolen Rs 2.58 lakh from her account of which, we had managed to recover Rs 20,000. Further investigation led us to this gang and another case has been registered,” said police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp