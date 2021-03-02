NCC DG calls on Governor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director General (DG) of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich called on Governor Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhavan on Monday.He apprised the Governor about the recent initiatives, including use of simulators and aircraft, being undertaken by NCC to ensure better training of cadets. Odisha directorate took active part in the NCC coastal expansion drive initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and completed it in a record time, he said.

The DG also briefed the Governor about introduction of NCC as a General Elective Credit Course under the choice based credit system in all universities and colleges in alignment with the National Education Policy-2020. He appreciated the efforts made by Odisha government to further NCC activities in the State. The Governor complimented the DG for the active contribution of NCC cadets during the times of disaster especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Odisha NCC has been active in spreading social awareness on issues such as Beti Bacho-Beti Padhao, Clean India-Green India, Save Girl Child, maintenance and upkeep of statues of national heroes (one unit, one statue), anti drug and road safety campaigns besides plastic waste management.

