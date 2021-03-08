STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upper Kolab cuts power output

The OHPC generated up to 100 MW (megawatt) daily last month and released 40-50 cumec (cubic meters per second) water in main canal for irrigation.

JEYPORE: For the first time in a decade, Odisha Hydro Project Corporation (OHPC) has cut down on daily power generation from Upper Kolab project after farmers of the region cited low requirement of irrigation water in ayacut areas of Kotpad. 

The OHPC generated up to 100 MW (megawatt) daily last month and released 40-50 cumec (cubic meters per second) water in main canal for irrigation. But with reduced water requirements, the power corporation is now generating 50-75 MW power since last week. 

In the last week of February, sources said, paddy growers in Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks requested irrigation engineers of Borrigumma division to slow down canal water release as transplantation activities were over and there was no major irrigation need at the moment.  It’s for the first time in a decade that farmers demanded slowing of canal water instead of increased irrigation demand in ayacut areas. 

Following the demand, the executive engineer of Borrigumma urged the office of the chief construction engineer of Bariniput to cut down water supply in Kotpad and Borrigumma from March 1 and resume supply only after further requisition comes in. 

Subsequently, the CCE  informed OHPC officials and power generation from Upper Kolab project was reduced to slow down water supply in ayacut areas of the two paddy growing blocks.  Upper Kolab Project CCE Aswini Mohanty acknowledged the cut in water volume in main canal which caters to Kotpad and Borrigumma. “However, we will enhance water supply as soon as the demand increases in coming days,” he said. 
 

