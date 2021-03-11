Naveen gifts Rs 2,337 crore projects to Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Resuming the government’s efforts to develop western Odisha districts, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated projects worth Rs 2,337.15 crores in Nuapada on Wednesday. The CM also laid foundation of projects worth Rs 50.29 crores in the district.

The new undertakings which were inaugurated include the Lower Indra Irrigation Project in Khariar worth Rs 1,925.63 crores, the Rs 332.85 crore mega rural piped water supply plan besides roads and bridges worth Rs 56.73 crore. The CM also announced that a memorial hall will be built at Nuapada’s Bhella village to mark the contribution of its women in the freedom struggle of India.

Addressing a public meeting at Raja AT High School in Khariar, Naveen said once known as a drought prone district, Nuapada is now witnessing new greenery. Around 1.5 lakh acre of land in Nuapada is getting water. While paddy production has increased, cotton and maize cultivations are also seeing remarkable growth.

On his father Biju Patnaik’s contribution, Naveen said, “In 1993, Biju Babu declared Nuapada as a separate district. At that time, people asked him why he decided to make such a small area a district. Today you can see the changes in Nuapada.” He referred to the construction of 132 km road in Nuapada laid under the Biju Expressway project at a cost of Rs 680 crore.

Expressing happiness over the advanced healthcare facilities at district headquarters hospital (DHH), the CM said the infant mortality and maternal death rates have come down significantly in Nuapada.

“The fluoride-rich water here has continued to be a major problem for people of Nuapada. I was also pained to see the plight of women who had to walk for miles to fetch water. Today, 55 per cent households in Nuapada are getting water. The government has also installed over 1,000 fluoride removal plants.

I am happy that more than 1 lakh families in the district are getting piped water,” he said and announced that by 2022, all households in the district will get piped water. Thanking people who parted with their lands for the irrigation project, Naveen said, “Because of your sacrifice, 1.8 lakh people of over 200 villages in Nuapada’s Komna and Khariar blocks besides Bangomunda, Muribahal and Titlagarh in Balangir will be benefitted.

Over 18,000 acre of land in Komna, Nuapada, Sinapali and Boden blocks will be irrigated by the project. An additional 7,500 acre will also get irrigation facility soon,” he informed. On the occasion, the CM also announced establishment of a science park and museum at the Lower Indra Dam site. Besides, two indoor stadiums will be developed in Nuapada and Khariar.