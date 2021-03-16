Odisha govt inks pact with IWAI for Ro-Ro service  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday signed an MoU with Inland Waterway Authority of India (IWAI) for operation and management of Ro-Ro (Roll-on Roll-off) vessel MV Bhupen Hazarika from Satapada to Janhikuda in Puri district.

The MoU was signed by IWAI Chief Engineer SVK Reddy and Director of Ports and Inland Water Transport Padma Lochan Raul in presence of Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera, IWAI Chairperson Amita Prasad and Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport department Madhu Sudan Padhi. The Minister said at present, Chilika Development Authority is providing vessel services between Satapada and Janhikuda to transport local people and their vehicles. The vessel has the capacity to carry eight buses/trucks and 100 passengers.