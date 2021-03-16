Passenger buses gutted in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: A passenger bus was gutted and two others were damaged after a fire broke out at the municipal bus stand here on Monday. A few persons present on the spot saw flames emanating from one of the buses and raised an alarm. Even as locals tried to douse the flame, two other buses caught fire. The blaze was contained by fire personnel. But one of the buses was completely gutted.

Joint secretary of Puri Bus Owners’ Association, Krushnachandra Senapati denied reports that the fire was caused due to a short circuit in electrical wiring in one of the buses. The buses, which have been kept at the stand for the last 10 months, do not have fuel or battery. “The buses were yet to resume service,” he said, alleging this could be the handiwork of some drug peddlers. A case has been registered by Kumbharpara police and investigation into the matter is on.