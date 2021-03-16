Shyam Chacha records his 1st ‘bhajan’ with Varsha’s help  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack’s very own Bhakta Salabega, Abdul Samad Nizami aka Shyam Chacha, recorded his first Odia bhajan ‘Ahe Chaka Akhi’ recently with Odia actress Varsha Priyadarshini coming forward to help him realise his dream.Shyam Chacha of Praharajpur in Cuttack Sadar block, who has set an example of religious amity and co-existence through his devotional songs on Lord Jagannath, sang the bhajan written by Sishir Bhata Mishra. Its music was composed by Premananda.

Although visually-challenged, Shyam Chacha has carved a niche for himself by singing Jagannath bhajans, something that he started in his early 20s under the aegis of a local teacher Pradipta Kumar Acharya to eke out living. While his speciality lies in singing Odia bhajans of Bhakta Salabega, the singer draws inspiration from Bhajan Samrat Bhikari Bal.His devotion and craft came to the limelight after TNIE published a report on him on February 14. Subsequently, Varsha visited him and assured to extend a helping hand towards promoting and showcasing his vocal skills.

Keeping her promise, she then arranged for recording his bhajan in a studio in Cuttack through her social organisation ‘Sanmanita’. “I am extremely happy to promote the talent of Shyam Chacha who is a Muslim and a great devotee of Lord Jagannath,” said Varsha while assuring to continue her support in the future. Efforts are on to give him a chance to sing in Odia films, she added. Shyam Chacha who is thrilled to record his first bhajan, thanked Varsha for supporting him.