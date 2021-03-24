COVID-19: Experts sound caution as reproduction value rises rapidly in several parts of Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With new COVID-19 clusters emerging in Odisha and leading to sudden rise in reproduction (R) value, the key parameter to measure the rate of the spread of infection, experts have sounded alert to take immediate precautionary measures.

The R value is rising significantly across the state and it has gone from 0.84 to 1.3 within a week. The new cases soared from the previous week average of around 60 to 146 on March 21. The steady rise in infections in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar was primarily responsible for the R value growth.

R value represents the number of people one patient can infect. The number above one means the number of infection is rising. Since the number of active cases in other districts are less, the value was less than one.

According to the researchers at the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMS), the individual R estimation for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri was more as compared to the State average.

The R estimate for Cuttack city was 1.7 for the period between March 20 and 22 and it was 1.18 for Bhubaneswar between March 11 and 16. While the R value was 1.76 for Khurda district and 1.82 for Puri district between March 18 and 22, it was 1.62 for Cuttack district between March 16 and 21.

A senior researcher at IMS Prof Sitabhra Sinha said the growth rate is high in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and the situation can rapidly escalate if proper containment measures are not put in place.

"The high R values we see now can be easily reversed by taking immediate action. The situation is still manageable because of the low numbers involved. But the growth is very fast. The time to act is now," he said and suggested the State Government to strictly enforce the COVID norms.

Meanwhile, with 113 new cases from 21 districts, the number of active cases rose to 838. The maximum 20 fresh cases were recorded from Sundargarh, followed by 17 from Cuttack, 14 from Khurda and 11 from Mayurbhanj.

Sources said 40 per cent of the active cases were contributed by four districts - Cuttack (13 pc), Khurda (10 pc), Sundargarh (9 pc) and Mayurbhanj (8 pc).

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra said that since there has been a recent upsurge in COVID cases in some pockets of Odisha, all health facilities and community health workers have been asked to step up surveillance of ILI and SARI cases and ensure testing.

"The districts have been asked to ensure testing of returnees from red flag States and dispatch all samples to laboratories on the same day. Mini-containment zones can be set up wherever a cluster of cases is detected. Enforcement and surveillance activities will be keenly monitored in urban areas which are more

vulnerable to rapid spread," Mohapatra added.

