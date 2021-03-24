STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Talcher Thermal Power Station shuts down units ahead of closure over manpower shortage

The authorities claimed the plant was shut down due to non-availability of manpower to feed coal to the units.

Published: 24th March 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Nine days ahead of its planned closure, Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) shut down all six units of the 460 MW plant from Tuesday morning leading to a power crisis in the State. 

The authorities claimed the plant was shut down due to non-availability of manpower to feed coal to the units.

A top TTPS official said, “We started shutting down the units from midnight. By Tuesday morning, all the six units were shut down. The decision was taken as contractual workers are on strike opposing the plant’s closure, thereby affecting coal intake of the units seriously.”

Clarifying that the plant was not closed but shut down, he said talks are underway with the agitating workers to call off their protest and run the units.

Meanwhile, the shut down has hit supply of 460 MW of power to the State. Odisha draws all power generated from TTPS at a very cheap rate since 1995.

The lifespan of TTPS, a unit of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), expires on March 31 as per the guidelines of Central Electrical Regulatory Commission (CERC).

The authorities have completed preparations for the closure and even served notices to all the contractual employees numbering around 2,000.

On the other hand, fate of the proposed 1,320 MW new plant in place of TTPS is uncertain with NTPC showing little interest in expansion project.

In 2018, NTPC had floated tender for the project at a cost of Rs 8,900 crore. However, no progress could be made as the State government failed to give clearance to the proposal. 

In February 2020, Odisha government gave its nod to the new plant but NTPC seems to be lacking interest in the project. 

Sources said there are disagreements between the State government and NTPC over tariff and other issues which have become a roadblock for the project.

Locals under the leadership of Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu have launched agitation for retention of TTPS and initiation of the new power plant. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talcher Thermal Power Station TTPS
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp