Public hearing on Manoharpur coal project

Published: 25th March 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A public hearing for expansion of the Manoharpur coal mine by Odisha Coal and Power Ltd (OCPL) concluded in Hemgir block of Sundargarh district on Tuesday. It was presided over by Sundargarh ADM Biswajit Mohapatra. 

The State-run OCPL, a joint venture of Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd and Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd, envisages to expand the Manoharpur coal mine with development of the Manoharpur and Dip-side Manoharpur coal block as an integrated project. 

Villagers from project affected areas agreed to lend support to the expansion but also raised concerns over air pollution, land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement package besides employment opportunities.

OCPL representatives addressed their concerns and also elaborated on mitigation measures. OCPL AGM NR Satpathy presented the project overview and summary of environmental impact assessment report.

TAGS
Manoharpur Manoharpur Coal Mine OCPL
