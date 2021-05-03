STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha plans to stop child marriage during COVID-19 crisis

This was discussed at the State-level PCMA Committee meeting chaired by Principal Secretary (Woman & Child Development) Anu Garg here on Friday.

Published: 03rd May 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As chances of child marriage amidst COVID-19 pandemic and on Akshya Tritiya - an occasion when mass marriages take place - lurk high, the State government has asked district level task forces to stay vigilant to protect vulnerable girls from unlawful marriages.

The Department of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti has sought intervention of Panchayati Raj and Law departments in framing guidelines and issuing appropriate instructions prohibiting religious institutions like temples and marriage mandaps from solemnisation of such weddings.

The religious heads and temple priests will be sensitised to verify birth certificates while solemnising marriages. Submission of birth certificate or school leaving certificate will be made mandatory to stop child marriage.

This was discussed at the State-level PCMA (Prohibition of Child Marriage Act) Committee meeting chaired by Principal Secretary (Woman & Child Development) Anu Garg here on Friday.

It was decided that religious heads and temple authorities will be requested to put up information board with the message that "the temple authorities do not support child marriage" to discourage people against this social aberration.

"The State Strategy Action Plan envisages ending child marriage by 2030 and the department is making consistent efforts to achieve the target. As on March 31, 2021, 3,007 villages have been declared as child marriage free," Garg said. 

The State level committee appreciated the innovative programmes taken up by the district administration of Koraput, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Kandhamal. As schools remain closed and girls are more likely to drop out of education, the meeting decided that as a post intervention effort of linking the rescued adolescents girls either with schools or appropriate skill training opportunities and making them economically independent to reduce their vulnerability to child marriage.

Admitting that job losses and increased economic insecurity during COVID-19 pandemic are forcing families to marry their daughters to ease financial burdens, sources in the department said district, blocks and panchayat level task forces are being regularly sensitised to take up district specific programmes and campaigns with the support of partner agencies to create awareness among people on the emotional, physical and mental hazards of child marriage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Child marriage Department of Women and Child Development Mission Shakti
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp