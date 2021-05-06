STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

MGNREGS fraud: Trio held for siphoning off wages

The trio  identified as Kishor Naik (30), his nephew Sajan Naik (23) and IOB business correspondent (contractual) Subrat Panda (34) was arrested on Tuesday. 

Published: 06th May 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Exposing a major fraud, Thuamul Rampur Police has arrested a local contractor, his nephew and a contractual staff of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on charges of siphoning off wages worth Rs 3 lakh of 70 workers engaged in MGNREGS road construction work last year. The trio  identified as Kishor Naik (30), his nephew Sajan Naik (23) and IOB business correspondent (contractual) Subrat Panda (34) was arrested on Tuesday. 

The matter came to light after a Gram Sathi of Bandabag village Surendra H Naik filed a police complaint on April 24.  Police said last year, 70 labourers were engaged in construction of a road under MGNREGS in Bandabag village under Thuamul Rampur block. All belonged to the same village. When none of the workers received their due wages for a long time after work completion, they approached Gram Sathi Naik  who reached out to the police. 

In the investigation that followed, it was found that Kishor with help of his wife Anusuya Suna - an Anganwadi worker in Bandabag - managed to lay hands on the Aadhaar cards and photographs of the workers on the pretext of submitting the documents for Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) work.  The beneficiaries complied and gave the documents in good faith as Anusuya was known in the village. Kishor then, with help of nephew Sajan, got in touch with Subrat, a contractual business correspondent of IOB at Mukhiguda in Jaipatna block.

The trio then opened bank accounts in the name of the workers by giving their documents and linked those with MGNREGS. They also availed ATM cards and withdrew Rs 3 lakh from the accounts.  When the workers did not get wages for almost a year, they suspected foul play and informed the Gram Sathi.  Thuamul Rampur IIC Manoranjan Kumbhar said the three accused have been forwarded to court and the role of the Anganwadi worker is being probed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGS fraud Odisha
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp