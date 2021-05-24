STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha sees highest single-day spike in Covid cases and death amid lockdown, active cases cross one lakh mark

Odisha is now one of the top five states in the country where the cases are rising. The infection rate has increased from 19 percent (pc) to 21.9 pc from May 11 to 22.

Published: 24th May 2021 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COThe cases came down from 491 on May 21 to 39, the next day, and then rose to 668 in Kalahandi district, which health experts said just impossible when the district is struggling with community transmission.VID 19

The cases came down from 491 on May 21 to 39, the next day, and then rose to 668 in Kalahandi district, which health experts said just impossible.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lockdown with morning hours relaxation seems not to be yielding the desired result in Odisha as the State reported the highest single-day spike in both new cases and death in the last 24 hours pushing the active cases to cross one lakh mark for the first time.

Even 17 days after the ongoing lockdown, 12,852 fresh cases and 28 more fatalities were recorded during the day exposing the slack enforcement measures in different worst affected districts. A maximum of 67,156 tests, including 21,078 through RT-PCR were conducted during the period.

Odisha is now one of the top five states in the country where the cases are rising. The infection rate has increased from 19 percent (pc) to 21.9 pc from May 11 to 22.

While the number of cases in several coastal and central Odisha districts rose considerably, the western region, where cases had started declining, also saw the infection graph climbing further putting the local health administration on their toes.

Seven districts registered more than 500 cases each with Khurda topping the list at the highest 1,909 cases, followed by Cuttack (1,073), Angul (874), Sundargarh (848), Kalahandi (668), Mayurbhanj (586), and Balasore (508).

Apart from Sundargarh and Kalahandi, of the rest eight western Odisha districts, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri also reported high numbers at 461, 399, 355, 272, and 114 respectively.

But unbelievable fluctuations in the number of cases in some districts indicated serious data manipulation by the State health administration. The cases came down from 491 on May 21 to 39, the next day, and then rose to 668 in Kalahandi district, which health experts said just impossible when the district is struggling with community transmission.

"How can the numbers fall from 491 to 39 and then increase to 668 in Kalahandi district when the number of testing ranges from 2500 to 3000?" wondered noted microbiologist Dr Tribhuban Mohan Mohapatra.

"There must be underreporting of cases, which should not be done," he warned.

The cases are also rising in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh which were earlier reporting less. The Covid cases in 10 districts - Dhenkanal, Boudh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Nayagarh, Sonepur and Angul, where the R-value is more than one, are expected to rise further. The R value is 1.34 in Dhenkanal, 1.31 in Boudh and 1.3 each in Koraput and Malkangiri.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases soared to 6,92,382 of which 5,89,610 have been recovered and 2484 succumbed. The active cases stood at 1,00,235. As many as 14,894 patients have been hospitalised, including 2760 in ICUs and 695 on ventilators.

The disease has claimed 28 more lives, including five from Khurda, four each from Kalahandi and Sundargarh, three each from Angul and Kendrapara and two each from Puri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health, PK Mohapatra said the cases are rising due to increased testing. There is no underreporting. The cases in two days might have been clubbed together, he reasoned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp