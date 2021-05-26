Woman’s half-naked body found in Odisha village

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Byree police on Tuesday recovered a half-naked body of an unidentified woman from Genguti river bed near Gopinathpur village here. Police said, it appears that the woman, suspected to be in her twenties, was probably raped and then killed, and her body dumped near the riverside on Monday night.

Sources said some local residents spotted the body in the morning and informed the police who reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Police has seized a wooden plank, gold ornaments and a handbag found near the woman’s body. Byree IIC Jagdish Kar said a case of murder has been registered. “We are trying to establish the identity of the deceased. The cause of death will be known after the autopsy report,” he said.

