Odisha to work towards zero-discharge industry: Dibya Shankar Mishra

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Energy, Industries and MSMEs Dibya Shankar Mishra said while the world is still discussing effects of global warming, Odisha is facing those adversities year after year. “We will keep facing adversities, like Covid, cyclones and floods until we take care of the environment,” he said while addressing the AGM of FICCI Odisha State Council on Friday.

Mishra urged industry champions in the State and the country to be environment friendly and conserve nature. “We have to protect nature and work towards a zero-discharge industry. We need to take care of our workforce and workplaces for a healthy, holistic growth of our industries,” he said.

Stating that the State has been performing well on six focused sectors including food processing, chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals, ancillary and downstream industries in the metal sector, the Minister said that the aim is to further develop the IT and electronics sector. “The State government will facilitate all necessary actions towards this effect,” he assured.

Speaking at the event, Principal Secretary of Industry department Hemant Sharma said the government is committed to bring more progressive industrial policies and facilitate mechanisms for investments. “Our endeavour is to continue to broad base our industrial development. We are devising our industrial policies to make it more progressive and forward looking,” he said.

The speakers said Odisha produces one-fourth of India’s steel and more than half of stainless steel and aluminium produced in the country. The next level of development is adding value to the metal that is produced in the State. The Vision 2030 plan involves participation from the MSME sector, particularly the medium industries sector and niche industries.

MD of IPICOL and Special Secretary of Industry department Nitin B Jawale said the State has taken huge strides in investment and industrialisation. “We have largely shifted to broad based inclusive industrial growth,” he said.

Chairperson of FICCI Odisha State Council and MD of Sambad Group Monica Nayyar Patnaik said apart from being a partner in industrial development, FICCI is also a part of the State government’s task force in vaccination drive and facilitation of oxygen supply. Among others, secretary general of FICCI Dilip Chenoy and co-chairman of FICCI National Tourism Council JK Mohanty also spoke.