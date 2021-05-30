TCS donates ventilators to Apollo, Sparsh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Taking forward their CSR activities, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has further donated four PB-560 ventilators to Apollo Hospital and three Phillips ventilators to Sparsh Hospital in the city to combat Covid-19 pandemic.

A team form TCS, Bhubaneswar comprising HR head KP Tripathy, administration head Sanjib Mahato, HR Pratap Ekka and Bimal Kumar Roul handed over the ventilators to CEO Sudhir M Diggikar at Apollo and CEO Chinmaya Mohapatra and CMD Priyabrata Dhir at Sparsh.

They also expressed their gratitude towards the healthcare workers for their priceless contribution in the Covid 19 pandemic.