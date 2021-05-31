STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Yaas washes away hopes of shrimp, fish farmers  

Cyclone Yaas and the resultant floods have shattered the hopes of around 10,000 shrimp and fish farmers of the coastal district and nearby areas.

Published: 31st May 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Shrimp farms in Batighar village washed away in the cyclone | EXpress

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Cyclone Yaas and the resultant floods have shattered the hopes of around 10,000 shrimp and fish farmers of the coastal district and nearby areas. Shrimps and fish in farms and ponds over vast stretches of land in many villages of Rajkanika, Aul and Rajnagar blocks have been washed away, causing huge losses to the farmers.

Aquaculture farmers of Rajnagar are the hardest hit. Pravat Das, a shrimp cultivator of the seaside Batighar village said, “My shrimp farms over six acre of land were completely washed away by the tidal surge. I lost shrimps worth `30 lakh from my gheris. I don’t know how long it will take to recover the loss.”

Sources said aquaculture lifted many people out of poverty within the last decade in the district. Many fishermen had reared juvenile fish a few months back. But the gushing floodwater and tides washed those away. This apart, many houses, structures and equipment surrounding the ponds and farms were also washed away. 

Abhiram Biswal of Padanipal village said almost all the fish from my pond were swept away in the flood. “Last year, I spent Rs 50,000 to renovate the pond and released the juveniles two months back. Now my fate is hanging in balance,” he rued.

President of Odisha Marine Fish Producers’ Association Sumant Biswal said huge quantity of shrimps were washed away by tidal surge that breached the embankments at many places during Yaas and floods in the coastal parts of the State. The shrimp farmers of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur have incurred massive losses.

President of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers’ Union Prasana Behera demanded introduction of interest-free or low interest loans to enable farmers to overcome the losses incurred in the cyclone and flood.
Contacted, district fisheries officer Mamata Mohapatra said, “Only 729 shrimp farmers have registered their farms spread over 1400 acre of land in Kendrapara. But other farms are illegal as those violate the coastal regulation zone and the rulings of the Supreme Court. 

“Farmers cultivating shrimp without registering with the Coastal Aquaculture Authority are liable to be imprisoned for three years and levied a fine of up to `1 lakh. Only the registered shrimp farmers are entitled to get help from the government. We are estimating the loss and all the affected shrimp and fish farmers will get assistance from the department,” Mohapatra added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp