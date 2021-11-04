Odisha's Dhinkia villagers oppose development of Patana

By Express News Service

PARADIP: After being restricted entry into Patana village a day ago, Dhinkia villagers on Wednesday conducted a meeting to intensify their stir against developmental works in Patana. Villager leader Muralidhar Sahoo, who presided over the meeting, said that Dhinkia bifurcation into Patana and Mahala revenue villages was just a ploy of the State government to divide and rule.

They further alleged that the administration has not given any information about the funds sanctioned for different projects in Patana. Moreover, important demands like pension for widows and old persons, housing scheme for the homeless, ration cards, immediate employment to displaced and land loser families in IOCL, land documents to traditional forest dwellers and adoption of Dhinkia panchayat by IOCL have been ignored.

Panchayat samiti member of Dhinkia Debendra Swain said the administration is displaying step-motherly treatment towards the panchayat with no developmental projects taking place. “We have no enmity with the villagers of Patana but will continue our protest to fulfill our long-standing demands which are of utmost importance,” added Swain.

However, Patana villagers have joined hands in ensuring that the protest doesn’t reach their village. “We will do whatever it takes to foil their interference in the development of our village,” said Surendra Das, a Patana villager. Sources said, no funds have yet been sanctioned for Mahala.

BDO of Erasama Kailash Chandra Behera said administration has implemented three developmental projects at a cost of `13 lakh including construction of roads, community centre and clubhouse in Patana. “The funds have been arranged by the administration and block officials have simply been asked to carry out the projects. Dhinkia villagers should know that it is illegal to attempt to stop such projects,” added the BDO.

Abhayachandpur IIC Pradyumna Behera said one platoon police force has been deployed in Dhinkia to avert any law and order situation. Dhinkia was epicentre of the protest that stalled the mega steel plant project of Posco. JSW is currently planning its project in the same region and has run into local agitation.