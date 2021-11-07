Third party to review OMBADC works in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government will go for a ground-level impact study of projects implemented with funds from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) by an independent third party agency.

This was informed by Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena during review meeting on OMBADC projects by the oversight authority of the corporation Justice A K Patnaik.

Chief Executive Officer of OMBADC Uma Nanduri said the Corporation had a deposit of Rs 19,537 crore including the interest.

Projects worth Rs 14,990 crore were sanctioned for mineral bearing districts. Of the sanctioned projects, Rs 722.21 crore was meant for supply of safe drinking water; Rs 2,896.40 crore for improving quality of education in primary and high schools and skill training; Rs 2,943.53 crore for health and nutrition service delivery at anganwadi centers; Rs 460.45 crore for enhancing livelihood options; Rs 742.55 crore for road connectivity in mining area; Rs 24.75 crore for pollution control; and Rs 701.14 crore for water conservation and ground water recharge.

Review showed that around 95 per cent of drinking water projects, 73 per cent of solar power projects for schools, 66 per cent of infrastructure development projects in residential schools, 50 per cent of the up-gradation of health infrastructure projects and 51 per cent of the rural connectivity projects were completed.

She further said that 1,235 youths were imparted skill development training and 713 of them were already placed in different companies.

Four hostels were constructed for the youths taking skill training in two skill development centers. In livelihood sector, improved pisciculture has been done over a total area of 235.32 acre involving women SHGs, 565 broiler units and 398 goat farming units have been set up.

New fishery ponds have been excavated over 33.20 hectares. Justice Patnaik directed the field level officers to ensure that projects cater to the needs of the people and benefits reach them at the earliest.

FUNDS SANCTIONED