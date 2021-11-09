STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical Negligence during Covid: High court seeks response from Odisha government

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra set the deadline after perusal of former District Judge ABS Naidu’s report which was submitted before it.

Published: 09th November 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday set December 16 deadline for the State government to file a response to the judicial probe report on alleged health crisis and Covid-19 mismanagement in western Odisha. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra set the deadline after perusal of former District Judge ABS Naidu’s report which was submitted before it.

The Court had ordered the judicial probe after Gyanadutta Chouhan, a resident of Kendbahal in Bargarh district, submitted affidavits by nine persons who were allegedly victims of medical negligence at VIMSAR during the second wave of Covid-19. While posting the matter to December 16, the bench also sought a response from the petitioner who appeared in person in virtual mode.

As part of the judicial probe order issued on July 7, the former District Judge who was appointed as the Inquiry Officer was to invite through public notice affidavits from persons who have been victimised by lack of proper treatment and care at VIMSAR.

The Inquiry Officer was also directed to give suggestions, after consulting expert witnesses, on the steps taken to improve the existing medical infrastructure and the standard of treatment at VIMSAR and other government medical/health facilities. He was also to give his suggestions regarding payment of compensation where the allegation of lack of proper medical treatment or medical negligence stands established.

