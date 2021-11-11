STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NH-316 to be widened into 4 lanes

The land for the project will be acquired from concerned land owners and families living in houses on the embankment will be evicted.

Villagers along with their buffalo passing through NH-316 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Villagers along with their buffalo passing through NH-316 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri administration has resolved to widen NH-316 to four lanes from Batagon to Hospital Square, which is about three kms, for hassle-free movement of vehicles. This is part of the second phase of beautification work of Atharnala river, the entry point to the pilgrim city. 

The land for the project will be acquired from concerned land owners and families living in houses on the embankment will be evicted. The river bed will be cleared of weeds and beautified while the embankment top will be widened and transformed into a four-lane road. A notification in the connection has been issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department for acquisition of land for the projects. 

Meanwhile, a social impact assessment of families likely to be displaced has been conducted. Public  hearing of objections, conducted by senior officers, is scheduled to begin from November 15 and continue for four days at different locations. 

