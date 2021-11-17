STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 distributaries of Hirakud Dam to be revamped

The Irrigation department is planning to refurbish two distributaries of Hirakud Dam’s Sason canal, Huma and Parmanpur, to augment their discharge capacity.

Floodwater being released from Hirakud dam.

Hirakud dam (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Irrigation department is planning to refurbish two distributaries of Hirakud Dam’s Sason canal to augment their discharge capacity. Official sources said Huma and Parmanpur distributaries of the canal will be renovated at a cost of Rs 55.20 crore. Funds for the purpose have been sanctioned and tender for the work has been floated. 

Currently, Huma distributary irrigates around 10,000 hectares (ha) and Parmanpur around 5,000 ha.  While earlier only maintenance works of the distributaries were being taken up at regular intervals, sources said this is for the first time that renovation on such a scale is being executed. 

Under the project, 18 out of the total 60 km stretch of the Huma distributary will be renovated at Rs 33 crore. Similarly, 15 of the total 18 km stretch of the Parmanpur distributary will be developed at Rs 22.20 crore.

Commenting on the project, the executive engineer of the Irrigation department Pramod Panda said, the renovation will include lining work of the two distributaries. If things go as planned, the renovation work will most likely start in the month of May next year.  Once the distributaries are revamped, a smooth flow of water will benefit many farmers. 

