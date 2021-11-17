Demolish re-erected prawn farms by today, Orissa HC directs Puri Collector

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday set the deadline of Wednesday (November 17) noon for clearance of illegal prawn gheris that have been re-erected in the Chilika lake under Krushnaprasad tehsil of Puri district even after three demolition drives since November 1 this year.

Puri Collector had filed an affidavit admitting that unauthorised net gheris had been re-erected in over 85 hectares in Chilika lake area at Patanasi and Kadakani under Krushnaprasad tehsil. Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal also presented video clips of the gheris as proof.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra ordered that with the help of police, the Puri Collector has to ensure that the illegal prawn gheris as shown in the videos are demolished latest by tomorrow noon. While adjourning the matter to 2 pm on Wednesday, the bench further specified that the Court must be shown photographs/video clips of the demolition drive.

Describing it as ‘a disturbing scenario’, the bench asked the Puri SP, Collector and ADM to remain present in the virtual hearing on Wednesday to explain the current status of the FIR registered in connection with the illegal prawn gheries and whether the persons named as accused therein have been enlarged on bail. If bail has been granted, the orders granting bail should be produced before the Court.

“The SP and Collector of Kendrapara shall also remain present for hearing in virtual mode tomorrow to apprise the Court of the status of implementation of its orders”, the bench also ordered. The Court was taking stock of the progress of eviction of illegal prawn gheries while proceeding with the suo motu PIL registered by it for the restoration of the ecology of the two wetlands - Chilika lake and Bhitarkanika.