BJD stir against LPG price hike

The BJD also hit out at the Centre for the failure of Ujjwala scheme alleging that prices of cooking gas cylinders have gone up by over 70 per cent in the last three years from Rs 350 to over Rs 1,000

LPG Cylinder

They warned that the protests will continue till the Centre reduces the prices of LPG cylinders. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: The BJD on Monday staged protests in the Twin City against rise in price of cooking gas. Hundreds of Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal activists took out rallies in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, criticising the Centre over rise in price of LPG. They warned that the protests will continue till the Centre reduces the prices of LPG cylinders.

The BJD also hit out at the Centre for the failure of Ujjwala scheme alleging that prices of cooking gas cylinders have gone up by over 70 per cent in the last three years from Rs 350 to over Rs 1,000. The party workers held demonstrations outside the IOCL office in Chandrasekharpur,  Unit-5 and Kalpana Square in the State capital. The protestors submitted a memorandum to Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Range) in Cuttack demanding reduction in price of LPG. 

