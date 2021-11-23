STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamita Meher murder case: BJP's 'halla bol' seeking Dibyashankar Mishra's ouster

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister for his silence on the Kalahandi lady teacher murder case, Singh said BJP’s fight will continue till justice is delivered to the Mamita Meher's family. 

Police took the agitating BJP workers to preventive custody and released them later.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday launched a ‘halla bol’ agitation against the BJD government demanding ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the Mamita Meher murder case. 

The Bhubaneswar district unit of the BJP led by district president Babu Singh took out a rally from Raj Mahal Square to Naveen Niwas shouting slogans against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mishra and Law Minister Pratap Jena. The BJP activists scuffled with the police after they were stopped midway at Sishu Bhawan Square. 

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister for his silence on the Kalahandi lady teacher murder case, Singh said BJP’s fight will continue till justice is delivered to the Mamita’s family. State BJP spokesperson Dillip Mohanty said Odisha is waiting for justice to Mamita’s family. “If the government does not pay heed to their demands, the day is not far when the people of the State will come out and punish the Ministers by dragging them on the streets by cuffing their hands,” he said.   

The party leader said several BJP workers were severely injured due to police excesses and hospitalised. Police took the agitating BJP workers to preventive custody and released them later.

