Historic day, says CM as foundation stone laid for Jagannath Temple Corridor project in Puri

PURI: The foundation stone of the Srimandir Parikrama Yojana (Sri Jagannath Temple Corridor project) was laid by Gajapati Dibyashingha Deb on Wednesday here in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the last day of the three-day Mahayagna in the 12th-century shrine.

“Today is a historic day for all Jagannath devotees across the globe and indeed a sacred day for the people of Odisha,” the Chief Minister said after the foundation stone was laid for the project. He also felicitated 10 persons, who have

donated their land adjacent to the corridor project.

Conceived in 2016, the Puri Temple Corridor project was first launched in December 2019. The project will be implemented by the state government at an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore. Under this, 22 projects will be executed in three phases. Official sources said Rs 800 crore will be made available from the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme initially followed by Rs 265 crore more in the first phase.

Around 15.65 acres of land have been acquired for the heritage corridor. Land has been purchased directly from 115 families, while 512 shops and 24 lodges were evicted for the 75-metre corridor project. Besides, properties of 25 mutts have been acquired for the project. The government has so far paid Rs 289.34 crore for acquiring land for the purpose.

The Yojana envisages construction of a security corridor around the temple with green cover. Besides, renovation of all maths and temples around it will also be taken up. The office of the Chief Temple Administrator will also be renovated. A reception hall will be constructed for 6000 devotees.