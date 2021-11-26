Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi faces protests, remains confined in house for hours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP and BJP national spokesperson Aparajit Sarangi was forced to remain confined in a house at Acharya Vihar for over three hours as youth activists allegedly belonging to the ruling BJD laid seige to the place on Thursday evening.

She had gone there to attend a function of senior citizens as a part of the Jana Sampark Yatra of the party. A slogan shouting crowd gheraoed the house, while stones and eggs were also allegedly pelted when the function was going on.

The people had reportedly gathered to protest against rise in the price of LPG and essential commodities. People had started congregating in front of the ward office at Acharya Vihar where the function originally was to be held. However, as the crowd increased, sensing trouble the organisers shifted the function to the house of a senior citizen in the area.

The mob also shifted to the new location and created ruckus outside the house. The BJP MP had to remain inside for three hours from around 8.00 pm to 11.00 pm. Some BJP workers tried to oppose, but their numbers could not match that of the opposite party. She was rescued by Bhubaneswar DCP Uma Shankar Das who rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Strongly condemning the incident, Aparajita demanded action against those responsible within the next 24 hours. “People’s representatives should be provided protection and security by the government. Odisha’s image should not be sullied outside the State by these incidents. Such type of hooliganism (goonda gardi) should stop,” she stated. The BJP filed an FIR at the Saheed Nagar police station over the incident.

Earlier on the day, eggs were hurled on the car of the MP at the Balipatna square by Students’ Congress activists who were protesting against hike in the price of LPG and essential commodities and rising unemployment under the BJP rule at the Centre.

A complaint has been filed at Balipatna police station by personal secretary of the MP, Dhaneswar Barik. Police said they are investigating the matter and have questioned some suspects. However, no arrests were made till the report was filed.