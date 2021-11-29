Odisha Forest department issues SOP to prevent wildfires in 2022

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking a cue from the devastating fire in Similipal Tiger Reserve and similar incidents in forest divisions across Odisha this year, the State government has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent wildfire incidents in 2022. The SOP, issued by the Forest and Environment department, mandates formulation of a district-level action plan on forest fire management with special focus on zero repeat fire point in vulnerable areas during the forest fire season of 2022.

The Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) will prepare the plan in coordination with respective district administrations and submit it within a month, said PCCF and HoFF Sisir Kumar Ratho. Apart from preparing and implementing the forest fire management plan, the DFOs will also take measures for GPS mapping of vulnerable fire points including villages in and around forests and ensure village level coordination to prevent such mishaps. In Similipal Tiger Reserve and its surrounding areas where over 500 fire points were detected between January and March, more than 1,000 villages and hamlets have been identified for GPS mapping of which work in around 700 has been complete.

The villages have been identified on the basis of repeat forest fire alarms received in the last three years. As per the SOP, round-the-clock fire prevention control room at division headquarters, to be manned by an officer of deputy ranger rank, will be made operational from January 1 to June 22. The DFOs will also designate one assistant conservator of forest for fire management during the season.

The DFOs will monitor forest fire preventive measures on a weekly basis and report it to the department. The SOP underlines that forest rangers will take preventive measures such as maintenance of fire lines, repair of forest roads, maintenance of boundary lines, establishment of site camps and selecting fire fighting squad members. It also mandates preparation of route chart to vulnerable forest fire points at section level.

The forest guards apart from regular foot patrol teams that cover 10 to 15 km in forest areas will also be in regular touch with the village sarpanchs, local ward members, SHGs and VSSs to immediately access and disseminate information on forest fire.

With a five fold rise in forest fire incidents, Odisha had reported the highest number of wildfires in the country this year. The State recorded a total 51,966 incidents of wildfire in 2021 compared to 10,602 wildfire in 2020. The PCCF said following incidents of wildfire this season, the department is working on a 3F strategy that aims at making every panchayat and district in the State ‘Forest Fire Free.’

He said focus is on 75 per cent preventive and 25 per cent curative measures to check forest fires. The forest fire season in the State which was earlier for five months from February to June has now been extended to six months from January to June.

