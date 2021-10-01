Passenger falls ill mid-air, flight makes emergency landing at BPIA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A flight enroute from Kolkata to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Thursday after a passenger complained of uneasiness.

The 59-year-old passenger Jaybrata Ghosh was travelling with three family members in the Indigo flight. After the flight made an emergency landing, he was rushed to the Capital Hospital. But Ghosh was received dead at the hospital. Doctors said the patient probably suffered cardiac arrest.