Passenger falls ill mid-air, flight makes emergency landing at BPIA

A flight enroute from Kolkata to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at BPIA on Thursday after a passenger complained of uneasiness.

Published: 01st October 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A flight enroute from Kolkata to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Thursday after a passenger complained of uneasiness.

The 59-year-old passenger Jaybrata Ghosh was travelling with three family members in the Indigo flight. After the flight made an emergency landing, he was rushed to the Capital Hospital. But Ghosh was received dead at the hospital. Doctors said the patient probably suffered cardiac arrest. 

TAGS
BPIA Biju Patnaik International Airport
