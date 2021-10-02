STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to open umbrella of incentives for OEMs for electric vehicles

The housing societies and apartments will be encouraged to install private charging stations on their premises.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

EVs, electric vehicles

For representational purposes

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to create an electric vehicles (EVs) manufacturing ecosystem, Odisha government is set to offer wide-ranging incentives and special power tariff rate for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The State is exploring possibilities for collaboration with lithium ion cell manufacturers, both domestic and international, to start battery assembly plants here. It is also planning to partner with the industry for setting up a Centre of Excellence at one of the universities with  focus on research and development of design and use of EVs, improving efficiency of the vehicles and charging equipment.

As per the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, it has been mandated to achieve adoption of 20 per cent (pc) EVs in all vehicle segments by 2025. Financial incentives starting from Rs 5,000 to Rs 4 lakh for different categories of vehicles will be provided to EV buyers during the policy period. At the first State-level task force meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra recently, it has been decided to promote manufacturing units for EVs in all segments by offering them incentives and tax rebates.

A senior official of the Transport department said the Industries department has been asked to immediately initiate steps to encourage setting up of manufacturing units for EVs in all segments, manufacturing facility for batteries, chargers and associated items for all types of EVs. “The department will also finalise the incentives to be offered to OEMs and explore possibilities of entering into MoUs with lithium ion cell manufacturers for setting up battery assembly plants in Odisha. A well-defined recycling policy will also be prepared,” he said.

The Energy department has been directed to offer special tariff rates to all manufacturing units related to EVs and all public and captive charging stations for commercial use in consultation with OERC. It will also make the provision of grants to the residential charging points.The housing societies and apartments will be encouraged to install private charging stations on their premises. Building bye-laws will be made for homes and workplaces to make them EV friendly with additional power load equivalent to power required for the charging points. All the public charging station operators will also be encouraged to use low cost and renewable sources of power through OERC. 

“The energy distribution companies will take the lead role in setting up charging points/ stations at various locations for providing top-up charging to the EV users. Energy operators will be invited to set up charging and battery swapping stations across all the cities and along the national and State highways as this plays a crucial role,” said the officer. Meanwhile, the Finance department has been asked to make a budgetary provision of around Rs 190 crore for the next four years (nearly Rs 47.5 crore per annum) to provide subsidy to EV buyers starting from this fiscal. The department will soon notify the date from which the purchase subsidy will be applicable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric vehicle incentives Odisha Odisha original equipment manufacturers OEMS Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra 2021 Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp